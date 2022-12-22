Goodwin (wrist/ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With Tyler Lockett out for at least Week 16 after having finger surgery Monday, Goodwin was poised to climb the pecking order at wide receiver for the Seahawks in the short term. But Wednesday's downgrade in activity has thrown a wrench into those plans. In any case, Goodwin will have Thursday's practice to get back on track ahead of Saturday's contest in Kansas City.
