Goodwin will sign with the Seahawks on Sunday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season but joined the Bears last year and secured 20 of 40 targets for 313 yards and a touchdown over 14 games. The speedy 31-year-old should compete for a role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (foot) and will be a deep threat for Seattle's eventual starting quarterback.