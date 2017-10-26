Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Dealing with plantar fasciitis
Bennett is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
It isn't clear at this point if Bennett's injury -- which is described as a "pain-management issue" -- is a threat to his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Texans. While he was held out of practice Wednesday, Bennett could still make a return Thursday or Friday and still be cleared to play in time for Sunday's 4:05 PM EST kickoff. His effectiveness, though, could be compromised even if he does play. After all, he played 52 defensive snaps during last week's game against the Giants but failed to log a tackle or any other counting stat.
