Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Hauls in three passes
Vannett caught three passes on five targets for 23 yards during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.
Vannett matched the target count of rookie Will Dissly, who has scored in each of the first two games. The 25-year-old was still one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets in Week 2, and his 6-foot-6 frame should grab his attention near the end zone soon. The Seahawks host the Cowboys in Week 3.
