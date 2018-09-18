Vannett caught three passes on five targets for 23 yards during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.

Vannett matched the target count of rookie Will Dissly, who has scored in each of the first two games. The 25-year-old was still one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets in Week 2, and his 6-foot-6 frame should grab his attention near the end zone soon. The Seahawks host the Cowboys in Week 3.