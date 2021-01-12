site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Secures future deal with Seattle
Hart secured a future contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Hart spent the 2020 season being bumped on and off the active roster. It will likely take a few injuries before the 24-year-old receiver will grow into a larger role.
