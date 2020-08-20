Head coach Pete Carroll said Dorsett is "the fastest guy we've ever had here," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's not surprising that Dorsett's speed hasn't faded since 2015 when he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Carroll went as far to estimate that the 27-year-old was sub-4.30, and while that's probably a bit hyperbolic, Dorsett's wheels certainly passed the eye test with the Patriots last year. Even as one of the league's fastest players, though, Dorsett has never recorded more than 528 receiving yards in a season, and his speed advantage over David Moore (ankle) -- 4.43 speed -- may not be enough to fully secure the No. 3 job. As long as both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are healthy, whoever earns that job will likely be more of an over-the-top decoy with boom-or-bust fantasy potential rather than a consistent contributor.