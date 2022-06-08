Diggs (ankle) is expected to be ready for training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the last week of the season, and then underwent surgery in January. He also agreed to a new three-year $40 million deal in March, so it's been an eventful offseason for Diggs. The eight-year veteran recorded a career-high 94 tackles last year, while also matching his career-best five interceptions.
