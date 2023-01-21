Diggs recorded 71 tackles (50 solo), seven pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2022.
Diggs has played every regular-season game over his past three seasons in Seattle. He posted 229 tackles (158 solo), 24 pass breakups and 14 interceptions over 50 games in that stretch. He'll be 30 years old later in January, and he has two years remaining on his contract, although he could be cut in 2023 for nearly $10 million in cap savings. Don't expect that to happen, however, as Diggs is a crucial part of the Seahawks' defensive scheme.