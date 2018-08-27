Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (finger) has a chance to play in Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

There's no real reason to rush Penny back for an exhibition contest, but we can at least take it as a good sign that Carroll thinks the rookie might be healthy enough to play. Of course, Carroll doesn't have the best track record for honesty with the media, so his consistent optimism about Penny's recovery needs to be taken with a grain of salt. In any case, Chris Carson is locked in as the Week 1 starter and lead back, with Penny destined to open the year in a supporting role even if his broken finger is no longer a problem. Given the draft investment they made this offseason, the Seahawks won't hesitate to give Penny more opportunities if Carson gets off to a slow start this year.