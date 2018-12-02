Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Inactive for Week 13
Stephen (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Stephen appeared to have a real shot of suiting up Week 13, but will ultimately remain sidelined for Sunday's divisional tilt against the 49ers. Nazair Jones and Poona Ford will receive an uptick in defensive snaps in Stephen's absence.
