Play

Stephen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bears.

Stephen will rest Week 17, given that the Vikings have already locked up their playoff spot. In his stead, Jalyn Holmes could handle increased snaps on defense.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends