Stephen recorded his first sack of 2019 during Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Stephen had his most impressive game of the season this past Sunday, finishing the contest with three tackles and logging 52 snaps on defense. Putting things into perspective, however, Stephen's sack was only the fourth sack of his career, one that has spanned five-plus seasons, so his value in IDP formats remains quite low at the moment.

