Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds paydirt in fourth quarter
Lockett caught three passes for 59 yards and one touchdown on four targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Lockett showed off his deep-ball skills, hauling in a 51-yard bomb in the fourth quarter to take the lead. He accrued just eight yards on his other two catches. The 25-year-old will slot in as the team's No. 1 wide receiver until Doug Baldwin recovers from a sprained MCL that he suffered during the game. Lockett will have another tough test against the Bears in Week 2.
