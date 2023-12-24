Lockett finished with eight receptions (11 targets) for 81 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans.

Lockett bounced back from last week's poor showing (3-21-0 vs. PHI) to lead the Seahawks in receiving against Tennessee. The veteran wideout played a key role in Sunday's comeback victory when he made two drive-extending catches late in the fourth quarter that led to Colby Parkinson's deciding touchdown grab. Lockett hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10, but he is seeing enough volume to provide fantasy utility against the Steelers next Sunday.