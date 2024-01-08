Lockett turned two receptions (four targets) into 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 win over Arizona.

Lockett served the role of big-play receiver for Seattle in Sunday's comeback victory. The veteran wideout corralled a pair of 30-plus yard receptions, including the game-winning touchdown catch with less than two minutes remaining. Lockett's heroics did not save the Seahawks' season, giving the receiver 79 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games played. The 31-year-old is under contract with Seattle through 2025, but his contract has an out clause available for the upcoming 2024 season.