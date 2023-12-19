Lockett had three receptions on nine targets for 21 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over Philadelphia.

Lockett wound up leading the Seahawks in targets despite finishing fourth on the team in yardage Monday. The inefficient outing compounds a five-game stretch where the veteran wideout failed to score a touchdown or crack 100 yards receiving. Lockett will look to cure either of those ills when Seattle visits Tennessee on Sunday.