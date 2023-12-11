Lockett corralled all six of his targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Lockett boosted his 67.8 percent catch rate with his first perfect receiving game this season. The veteran finished as Seattle's leading receiver, but DK Metcalf and Colby Parkinson were the beneficiaries of Drew Lock's two touchdown passes Sunday. Lockett's clean outing brought his season line up to 65/711/4 through 13 games. Barring a monster yardage total against the Eagles next Monday, the 30-year-old is in jeopardy of missing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2018.