Lockett and the Seahawks agreed on a two-year, $30 million restructured contract with a maximum value of $34 million Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lockett had two years and $34 million remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the team in 2021, so Saturday's deal moves some of the money while he'll get $13 million guaranteed in 2024, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With the restructured deal, the Seahawks have seemingly added a little more wiggle room to their salary cap situation heading into the official start of NFL free agency Wednesday. Lockett had a down year by his standards in 2023, reeling in 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns, which represented his lowest yardage and touchdown totals since 2017.