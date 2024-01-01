Lockett recorded one reception on five targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

The Seahawks ran only 49 offensive plays, which limited the volume of many of their skill-position players. That was the case for Lockett, who has seen five or fewer targets in only four games this season. The performance was a continuation of his uneven production this season, as he has been held under 25 yards in two of his last four games, but he's topped 80 in the other two contests.