Nwosu posted 67 tackles (42 solo), 9.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games in 2022.

Nwosu totaled 9.5 sacks over the previous two seasons with the Chargers, but he broke out in Seattle's system while averaging a career-high 51 defensive snaps per game. The 2018 second-round pick just turned 26 years old, so he may not have hit his peak yet. Nwosu has just one year left on his contract in Seattle, so he'll be a candidate for an extension this offseason.