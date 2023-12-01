Charbonnet suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's game against Dallas, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Charbonnet exited Thursday's game in the fourth quarter, though it appears that he avoided any significant injury. With nine days to recover until Seattle's next contest, he may be available for a matchup against the 49ers.
