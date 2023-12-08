Charbonnet (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Both Charbonnet and fellow RB Kenneth Walker (oblique) followed up no activity Wednesday with capped sessions one day later, giving them chances to be available Sunday at San Francisco. Charbonnet took on lead duties out of Seattle's backfield the last two games with Walker sidelined, but the rookie second-rounder also suffered a bruised knee in the fourth quarter last Thursday in Dallas. If either player is inhibited or out this weekend, there's a chance the Seahawks turn to DeeJay Dallas as their main running back.