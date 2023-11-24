Charbonnet rushed 14 times for 47 yards and secured all four targets for 11 yards in the Seahawks' 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie got the starting call as expected with Kenneth Walker (oblique) sidelined and unsurprisingly found efficiency hard to come by against an aggressive 49ers defense. Charbonnet's longest run went for a modest 10 yards, and seven of his 11 receiving yards came on one catch. With Seattle having just a standard seven-day period between games ahead a Week 13 Thursday night road battle versus the Cowboys, there's a possibility Walker still isn't healthy enough to suit up against Dallas.