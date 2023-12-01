Charbonnet is in line to lead the Seahawks backfield Thursday in Dallas with Kenneth Walker (oblique) inactive, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Charbonnet will fill in for Walker for a second consecutive contest after handling the bulk of work afforded Seattle running backs last Thursday against the 49ers. In that outing, he earned a career-high 87 percent snap share and had 18 touches for 58 yards from scrimmage. Charbonnet still is in search of the first touchdown of his career, and his quest for one may be difficult Thursday against a Cowboys defense that has surrendered the eighth-fewest TDs (six) to opposing running backs in 11 games this season.