Charbonnet suffered a knee injury in Thursday's game against Dallas and is doubtful to return, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charbonnet was injured in the fourth quarter and was spotted in the injury tent. The extent of the issue is unclear, but Seattle is already dealing with an injury in the backfield with Kenneth Walker (oblique) sidelined. Prior to exiting, Charbonnet tallied 99 total yards and a touchdown.