Castillo is expected to start at kicker Sunday against the Bills, Kristian Dyer of SI.com reports.

Castillo is currently on the Jets' practice squad, but with Sam Ficken (groin) considered doubtful, he'll either be elevated or promoted to the active roster before Sunday's contest. Castillo was a CFL All-Star back in 2019 after making 42 of 45 field goals (91.1 percent). This will be his NFL debut, and he could be in line for a handful of opportunities since the Bills have allowed 28 points per game. Of course, being attached to the Jets' offense won't do him any favors.