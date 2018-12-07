Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Listed as questionable
Chickillo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Chickillo was able to fully practice Friday after having been held out to begin the week, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. The rotational linebacker has yet to miss a game this season.
