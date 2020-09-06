Chickillo was released by the Saints on Saturday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
Chickillo's release isn't a shock, as the addition of rookie Zack Baun left no room for him on the roster. After five years with Pittsburgh and a short stay in New Orleans, he'll look for a new home.
More News
-
Saints' Anthony Chickillo: Gets one-year deal in Big Easy•
-
Anthony Chickillo: Let go by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Disappointing season ends with loss•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Sheds injury tag•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Can't go Thursday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Draws questionable tag•