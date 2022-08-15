McFarland rushed seven times for 56 yards during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

McFarland made some big plays early in training camp and drew the start during Saturday's preseason opener since Najee Harris and Benny Snell (knee) didn't take the field. McFarland was on the field for 25 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps and led the team in rushing yards while also returning kicks. Snell, McFarland and Jaylen Warren are competing for backfield work behind Harris ahead of the regular season.