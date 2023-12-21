McFarland was waived by the Steelers on Thursday.
McFarland hasn't suited up with the Steelers since Week 11 against the Browns and was serving as the team's return man during his three appearances this season. He'll likely be a candidate to return to the team's practice squad, or he may pursue a new opportunity elsewhere.
