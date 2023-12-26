McFarland signed to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
McFarland was waived by Pittsburgh on Thursday and ultimately went unclaimed. He has primarily been a member of the practice squad this season, but the 24-year-old has suited up three times to serve as a returner.
