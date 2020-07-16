Dupree and the Steelers were unable to work out a long-term contract before Wednesday's deadline, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The two sides can't resume negotiations until next offseason, with Dupree then able to become a free agent unless the Steelers use the franchise tag a second time (at the cost of a 20 percent raise). Dupree's tag for 2020 is worth $15.82 million, but he filed a grievance to be classified as a defensive end, which would bump up the number to $17.79 million. He was a 16-game starter at outside linebacker last season, notching career highs for tackles (68), sacks (11.5), QB hits (17) and forced fumbles (four).