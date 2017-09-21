Dupree (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.

Dupree finished last week as a full participant before seeing his first game action Sunday, when he played 63 of 65 defensive snaps and recorded his first sack of the season. This is likely just the Steelers' being cautious as the 24-year-old returns from a lingering injury, but it's still worth paying attention to his work in practice this week.