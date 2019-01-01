Dupree totaled three tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Dupree has been consistent, averaging five sacks per season in his four years with Pittsburgh. He finishes the 2018 season with 42 tackles including 5.5 sacks with an interception and a forced fumble in 16 games. Dupree has one year remaining on his current contract and is expected to again take his place as the starting right outside linebacker for the Steelers in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories