Steelers' Bud Dupree: Three tackles in season finale
Dupree totaled three tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
Dupree has been consistent, averaging five sacks per season in his four years with Pittsburgh. He finishes the 2018 season with 42 tackles including 5.5 sacks with an interception and a forced fumble in 16 games. Dupree has one year remaining on his current contract and is expected to again take his place as the starting right outside linebacker for the Steelers in 2019.
More News
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: On pace for career high in sacks•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Will play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' Bud Dupree: No practice to begin week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...