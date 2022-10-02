Heyward suffered elbow and ankle injuries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Jets, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The significance of Heyward's injuries are still unknown, but he did appear to play through the ailments during Sunday's game, where he recorded three tackles. Updates on his status for Week 5 against the Bills will likely be coming throughout the upcoming week.