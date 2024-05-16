Heyward (groin) plans to skip Steelers OTAs unless he receives a contract extension, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Heyward is on track to earn $16 million in 2024, but he has no such assurances for after the upcoming season. He's coming off a down year in which he recorded just 2.0 sacks in 11 games, but he'll still probably be a plus starter for Pittsburgh in 2024 if he doesn't continue to hold out for a new contract.