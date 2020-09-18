DeCastro (knee) will remain out Sunday against the Broncos.
DeCastro will miss a second consecutive game to start the season. Brooke Pryor of NFL Nation reports that rookie Kevin Dotson will start at right guard with DeCastro sidelined.
