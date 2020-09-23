DeCastro (knee) is expected to return to the field Sunday against the Texans, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
DeCastro has missed the first two games of the season as he continues to deal with a lingering knee injury. Although reports say the veteran should be ready this week, look for this week's practice report to paint a clearer picture of DeCastro's status.
More News
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Remains out in Week 2•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Injured during scrimmage•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Returns to practice field•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Absent from practice•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Slated to start at RG•