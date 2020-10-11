DeCastro left Sunday's game against the Eagles with an abdominal injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
DeCastro headed to the locker room to be evaluated during the first half and is questionable to return. Kevin Dotson is next up on the depth chart at right guard for Pittsburgh.
