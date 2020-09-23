DeCastro (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
DeCastro missed the first two games of 2020 and much of training camp due to a lingering knee injury, but it looks as though he's now back to full health. The starting left guard appears on track to suit up against Houston on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Expecting to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Remains out in Week 2•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Injured during scrimmage•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Returns to practice field•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Absent from practice•