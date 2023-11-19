Johnson recorded two receptions on eight targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Johnson led the Steelers in targets, narrowly out-pacing George Pickens. While no Pittsburgh pass catcher had a productive day, Johnson's stands out as particularly poor given that he had catches of only three and six yards, with his final seven yards coming on a lateral at the end of the game. Across his last two contests, he's combined to post three receptions for 33 yards and will head into another likely low-scoring divisional matchup against the Bengals in Week 12.