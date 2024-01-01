Johnson recorded four catches on four targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over Seattle.

Johnson had improved results in his second game with Mason Rudolph, primarily thanks to a 42-yard yard reception midway through the third quarter. However, he was outplayed by George Pickens for the second consecutive week and also saw only half the target volume of Pickens. So long as Rudolph is under center, it appears that Johnson will be the second receiver in the offense, though the improved state of the unit will still give him a chance to produce in a Week 18 matchup against the Ravens.