The Steelers are slated to trade Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for Donte Jackson and a pick swap, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson had a relatively disappointing 2023 season as the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh, as he finished with a career-low 51 receptions to go along with 717 yards through the air and five touchdowns. After spending his first five seasons with the Steelers, the 27-year-old will step into the No. 1 pass catching role in Carolina and look to build a rapport with Bryce Young.