Johnson secured four of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 31-17 wild-card loss to the Bills on Monday afternoon.

Johnson put the Steelers' first points of the afternoon on the board in the second quarter with a 10-yard scoring grab, and he finished second in receptions and third in receiving yards and targets for the team in the contest. The fifth-year pro enjoyed a reasonably productive regular season despite the Steelers' unstable quarterback situation, posting a 51-717-5 line across 13 games. Johnson impressively took 10 of those 51 grabs for 20+ yards as well, but with a cap hit of $15.8 million for next season -- the final year of his current contract -- it remains to be seen if the 2019 third-round pick will return for a sixth season with the team.