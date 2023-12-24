Johnson caught two of five targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals.

In Mason Rudolph's first start of the season under center, Johnson took a back seat to George Pickens, who erupted for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson had a three-game touchdown streak snapped Saturday, but he has just 250 receiving yards over his last seven games (35.7 yards per game) heading into a Week 17 road matchup with Seattle.