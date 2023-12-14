Johnson (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts after being listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was added to the Steelers' Week 15 injury report after sitting out Wednesday's practice, but evidently the wideout's knee issue wasn't a major concern, and he'll be available to catch passes from starting QB Mitch Trubisky this weekend. In Pittsburgh's 21-18 loss to the Patriots (also started by Trubisky) in Week 14, Johnson logged 48 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching three of his seven targets for a team-high 57 yards and scoring a TD in his second straight contest.