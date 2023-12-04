Johnson recorded four receptions on five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Johnson made two short catches early in the game and then completely disappeared until late in the fourth quarter. With the Steelers down three scores, he made a 26-yard catch and followed that up with a two-yard touchdown reception two plays later. Johnson has now been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games and could be without Kenny Pickett (ankle) for a Week 14 matchup against New England on Thursday.