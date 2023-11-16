Johnson (thumb) returned to a full practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but the wideout's return to a full session one day later sets the stage for him to remain a key target for QB Kenny Pickett in Sunday's game against the Browns. Johnson caught just one of his four targets for 17 yards in a 23-19 win over the Packers last weekend, but given that in the two contests prior to that he combined for 15 catches on 23 targets for 175 yards and a TD, a Week 11 bounce-back looks plausible.