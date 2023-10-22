Johnson brought in five of six targets for 79 yards in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Johnson enjoyed a successful return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury, tying George Pickens for the team lead in receptions while finishing second to him in receiving yards and targets. The fifth-year wideout appeared fully healthy while frequently bedeviling Rams defensive backs with his crisp routes, and he should once again serve as an effective complement to Pickens' downfield exploits in a Week 8 home matchup versus the Jaguars.