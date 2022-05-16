site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Isaiah Johnson: Clears waivers
Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to IR after clearing waivers Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Johnson joined the Steelers in January on a reserve/future contract but now may be stuck on IR for the 2022 season if he doesn't agree to an injury settlement.
